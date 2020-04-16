Southeast Utah Health Department instructs businesses to create COVID-19 mitigation plan

GRAND COUNTY (ABC4 News) – In an amended public health order, the Southeast Utah Health Department instructed businesses to create plan to protect employees and customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Southeast Utah Health Department’s amended public health order will be effect until May 4, 2020.

READ THE AMENDED PUBLIC HEALTH ORDER

Beauty salons, gyms, tanning facilities and tattoo parlors and other businesses that serve the community but generally do not attract tourists have the opportunity to submit COVID-19 mitigation plans to the department. These plans can be submitted at www.seuhealth.com/covid19businessplan beginning April 16.

Once the plan has received approval, they may begin to operate. However, these businesses are not obligated to open.

Other restricted businesses are encouraged to create plans as well as other openings will eventually be phased in.

“We will continue to work with local partners and business to determine when and how to best begin to welcome visitors back to the area and to emphasize that mitigation measures are not expected to eliminate disease transmission, but are expected to reduce transmission rates in a way that will continue to ‘flatten the curve,’” the department said.

Lodging restrictions remain the same as the previous version of the public health order, and food service restrictions were amended to match an update from the Utah Department of Health. This allows individuals to order food from inside an establishment.