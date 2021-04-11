Songs to get the vaccine to? There’s a playlists for that

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

(ABC4) – You may need to do a few things to prepare to get the COVID-19 vaccine, like schedule an appointment and wait in line, but what about making the perfect playlist?

Yes, you read that right – a music playlist that’s vaccine-related.

Since January 1, as access to the COVID-19 vaccine has expanded, so have vaccine-related playlists.

Spotify, a streaming service, says its users worldwide have created more than 7,700 vaccine-related playlists. Across the tracklists, three key themes are pretty apparent – optimism, excitement, and humor.

Frequently added songs on these playlists include:

“Hit Me With Your Best Shot” – Pat Benatar

“The Cure” – Lady Gaga

“Jolene” – Dolly Parton

“Save Your Tears” – The Weeknd

“I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” – Whitney Houston

“Good Days” – SZA

“Here Comes the Sun” – The Beatles

“Walking on Sunshine” – Katrina & The Waves

“Big Shot” – Billy Joel

“Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” – ABBA

“I’m So Excited” – The Pointer Sisters

Over the last three months, Spotify reports seeing a 350% increase in fan-generated Spotify playlists specific to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Top tracklist titles include ‘VACCINE SPRING,’ ‘Vaccination Playlist,’ ‘Vaccine time,’ and ‘COVID Vaccine Playlist.’

Search results for ‘vaccine’ playlists on Spotify app (ABC4)

The playlists aren’t just vaccine-specific, they’re vaccine manufacturer-specific. A search for Pfizer in Spotify’s playlist section includes tracklists titled ‘summer sponsored by Pfizer®,’ ‘Pfizer Gang,’ ‘PFIZER SUMMER,’ and ‘Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine 💉.’

Search results for ‘pfizer’ playlists on Spotify app (ABC4)

Spotify even created its own playlist, which includes songs like:

“My Shot” – cast members of ‘Hamilton’

“The Final Countdown” – Europe

“I’m Still Standing” – Elton John

“Walking On Sunshine” – Katrina & The Waves

“Shot In The Dark” – AC/DC

What should I know about the vaccine?

There have been a lot of questions about the vaccine and what you can do before or after getting your shot. Here are a few frequently-asked-questions, answered:

Can I travel again after getting the vaccine?

If you have been fully vaccinated, the CDC says you can resume travel at “low risk” of getting or spreading COVID-19. Because of this, those who are fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine can travel safely within the U.S. without getting tested before or after travel – unless their destination requires it – and they do not need to self-quarantine.

How long will the vaccine protect me?

New research suggests the protection the Moderna vaccine gives against COVID-19 lasts for at least six months. Research on the Pfizer vaccine has found the same results. Both vaccines have only been available in the U.S. for six months.

Can I take medication before getting the vaccine?

The CDC recommends that people avoid pain medicine like Tylenol or Ibuprofen prior to getting the vaccine. The chance that over-the-counter medications will affect your immune response is unlikely, the Utah Department of Health says, but it is still not known for sure if they can impact the vaccine’s effectiveness.

Can I have alcohol after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?

You may want to pop the champagne after getting your COVID-19 vaccine, but can you? Here’s what the experts say.

Why does the second COVID-19 vaccine dose have more side effects than the first?

It’s widely known that the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccines tend to come with more side effects than the first, including tiredness, headaches, chills, fever, nausea and muscle pain. With the first dose, your body begins building its initial immune response, including producing antibodies.

But with the second shot — a.k.a. the second exposure to the virus — “the big guns” of your immune system react.

How long should I wait to get the vaccine after having the virus?

According to Jenny Johnson, Public Information Officer with the Utah Department of Health, people who have had COVID-19 can safely be vaccinated.

The only “rule” about being vaccinated after being infected with the virus, she says, is that people must have completed the quarantine period and be symptom-free.

“There is no reason why someone should not get the vaccine after being infected,” Johnson says.

Can I donate blood after receiving the vaccine?

You can, but the American Red Cross says it is important to note which type of vaccine you got.

What should and shouldn’t I do after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine?

Do you continue to social distance and wear a mask? And when does immunity set in?

The Utah Department of Health provided ABC4 some guidelines.

I missed my second COVID-19 shot – now what?

The appointment is scheduled, and you missed getting it! What do you do now? Will you have to take two more shots? Probably not. Here’s what the Utah Department of Health says:

“You should get your second shot as close to the recommended 3-week or 1-month interval as possible. However, there is no maximum interval between the first and second doses for either vaccine. You should not get the second dose earlier than the recommended interval.”