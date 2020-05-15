Some residents say Utah is reopening too soon

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)— Early Saturday morning the state will move into the yellow low-risk phase of this pandemic.

Except, Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Wasatch, Summit, and Grand Counties.

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson asked the Governor to include Salt Lake County on that list.

“We needed a little more time to assess the impact but the Governor felt that because there are zip codes in Salt Lake County with low rates that its time to open up,” Mayor Wilson said.

And residents we spoke to have mixed emotions too. Most deciding to proceed with caution.



“Continue to be incredibly careful but I realize life has to go on,” Salt Lake resident Dave Sandweiss.

Under the yellow phase, all businesses can reopen with appropriate health guidelines:

Gatherings of 50 people or fewer will be allowed

Team sports can resume with symptom checking for all players and social distancing among fans

Playgrounds, pools, waterparks, and spas will reopen

Restaurants, all buffets and salad bars will reopen. Owners must limit tables to less than ten people and have the appropriate personal proteome equipment and sanitation practices in place

Folks like Sandweiss hope the governor is making the correct decision.

“As long as we have really good public health and really strong contact tracing and testing ability then I think its ok to open up,” Sandweiss said.

For those five areas remaining in the moderate phase, continue to normal social distancing practices with no gathering of more than 20 people.

For more information on the “yellow phase” click the link.

