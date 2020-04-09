Solutions to help Utah businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic

Businesses are continuing to struggle as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, but there is hope for financial help. David Carlebach, Vice President of International Investment at World Trade Center Utah, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the programs the state and federal governments have prepared to get much needed financing to Utah’s small businesses.
To learn more about your options if you run a small business, visit the state’s special website.
