Snowbird announces pass holder promise for 2020/2021 season

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Snowbird ski resort announced its ‘pass holder promise’ to address the impact of the coronavirus on the 2019/2020 ski season and to help guests feel confident in planning for the 2020/2021 ski season.

This news comes as season passes for the 2020/2021 ski season went on sale Wednesday morning.

Season pass holders from this past season will receive a renewal credit towards a 2020/2021 season pass. Snowbird will also provide a full refund for those season pass holders who do not use their 2020/2021 season pass before December 1, 2020.

Snowbird will offer ‘best pricing’ through July 31 and will also provide a flexible payment plan.

“We are optimistic about the future, and we are proud of all we have done together in the face of this pandemic to prioritize the needs of our guests, staff and Utah communities and we will continue to do so in the future,” said Snowbird President and General Manager Dave Fields. “These new programs were designed for our loyal pass holders in order to help ease anxiety around what the next 12 months may hold for ski and snowboard enthusiasts.”

Snowbird also announced Wednesday that it will not re-open for skiing and riding this season.

“We exhausted every possible method of re-opening for skiing and riding. However, based on other resorts remaining closed and the population center right here in the Wasatch Front alone, there is no way we could mitigate the potential of being overrun and creating an unsafe situation. We don’t feel like we would be living up to our longstanding commitment of protecting the well-being of our employees, guests and community,” said Fields.

Snowbird is working toward re-opening for summer activities on Saturday, June 20, conditions permitting.

