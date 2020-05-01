Smith’s stores to extend operating hours

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Smith’s Food & Drug announced Friday they will be expanding their temporary store hours starting Sunday.

All 141 Smith’s locations will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. for senior shoppers age 60+ and 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. for the general public. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays they will be open to the general public from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Smith’s said they want to encourage customers allowing senior citizens to move to the front of the line throughout the day.

“We decided to expand our hours due to an improving supply chain and stronger product availability,” said Aubriana Martindale, Smith’s Corporate Affairs Manager. “Our stores have the capacity to serve more customers throughout the day while maintaining cleanliness and providing the products they want at our everyday low prices.”

Smith’s is providing masks for all store associates, who will now be required to wear them or bring their own to wear. The retailer also encourages all customers to wear a mask while in the store.

Related: Smith’s Food & Drug giving “hero” bonuses to frontline employees

Smith’s has also waived the pickup fee for all online orders, with no minimum purchase required, and allows for the use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for pickup.

“Through our ecommerce services, we remain committed to providing our customers with ways to save more time and maintain physical distancing during the pandemic,” Martindale added.