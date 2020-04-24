Smith’s Pharmacies to offer prescription home delivery service

Utah (ABC4 News) — Smith’s Food and Drug Store Pharmacies will be providing a prescription delivery service to those who can’t safely leave their homes due to COVID-19, according to a release.

The grocery store chain recently limited the number of shoppers allowed inside their stores at once in order to encourage social distancing guidelines.

“If a patient is prescribed a medication or needs refills, they often cannot make it to the store and put their health at risk,” said Jaime Montuoro, Smith’s Pharmacy Director. “To help mitigate viral spread of COVID-19, we are happy to offer this home delivery service option to our pharmacy customers.”

Those interested in the delivery service should contact Smith’s pharmacy staff to request to have prescriptions delivered to their home.

The home delivery service will be available to customers for free through May 16. Customers can request their prescription to be delivered within two days. Orders placed by customers before 11 a.m. can be picked up by pharmacy staff and delivered in two days, while orders placed after 11 a.m. will be picked up the following business day and delivered days from that time.

Items that cannot be delivered to homes include aerosols, controlled substances and refrigerated items.

Smith’s will also offer a My Prescriptions tool on their app and website. Through the tool, customers can manage prescriptions for themselves, family members, and pets. They can also refill prescriptions, find detailed prescription information, and set up notifications reminding customers to pick up medications. Finally, customers can pay for prescription through a touchless online payment service.

Customers can create an account to access My Prescriptions at www.smithsfoodanddrug.com. They can then register a Pharmacy account at https://www.smithsfoodanddrug.com/MyPrescriptions.

Latest Posts: