Smith’s offers senior shopping hours

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Smith’s is among the next grocery store offering senior citizens special shopping hours amid the coronavirus outbreak that has caused many to flock to stores and stock up on supplies.

Beginning Wednesday, March 18, Smith’s Food & Drug stores will dedicate the first hour on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays, from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., solely to the shopping needs of senior citizens. This will continue until further notice.

Smith’s says that for all other customers, temporary store hours will continue to be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. until further notice.

In addition, the store is evaluating extending pharmacy hours to open earlier for seniors.

Smith’s will also waive the pick-up fee at the point of transaction, for online orders received curbside for customers whose verified age is 60 years and older through April 18, 2020.

Because this group is the most vulnerable to COVID-19, other stores like Dollar General are following the same special program.

Dollar General stores also said they will dedicate the first hour of every shopping day to senior shoppers beginning Tuesday, March 17.

The company is asking non-senior customers to avoid shopping at Dollar General stores in the first hour after stores open so that seniors, who are more at risk from the COVID-19 coronavirus, can avoid shopping while stores are busy.

