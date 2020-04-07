Smith’s limiting number of customers inside stores

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Smith’s Food and Drug has announced the implementation of limiting customer capacity to encourage social distancing guidelines in their stores.

Beginning Tuesday, April 7, the retailer will begin limiting the number of customers to 50% of the building code’s calculated capacity to allow for appropriate social distancing in every store across the country.

” Smith’s introduction of customer capacity limits is one more way we doing our part to flatten the curve while operating as an essential business, providing our customers with access to fresh, affordable food and products,” said Kenny Kimball, President of Smith’s.

Under Smith’s new capacity limits, the number will be 1 person per 120 square feet. Smith’s plans to monitor the number of customers per square feet in it’s stores using it’s industry-leading QueVision technology, which already provides a count of customers entering and exiting each store.

