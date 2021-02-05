Smith’s Food & Drug gets limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine, appointments to open soon

This July 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a vial of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. On Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to clear the world’s first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, an easier-to-use option that could boost scarce supplies. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah grocery store chain has obtained a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine and is prepared to start administering doses.

Smith’s Food & Drug, part of the hundreds of pharmacies the federal government has reached an agreement with, says they’ve received a limited supply of the Moderna vaccine. Starting February 11, Smith’s says it will begin administering doses to those 70-years-old and older at select locations.

As part of Utah’s current COVID-19 vaccine distribution timeline, only Utahns over the age of 70 are eligible for these doses.

Smith’s says its pharmacies are following the CDC’s phased distribution sschedule for administering the COVID-19 vaccine as well.

Utah seniors will need to make an online appointment with their local Smith’s pharmacy starting on February 10 at smithsfoodanddrug.com/covidvaccine. Doses will be provided at no cost to patients.

Those interested in receiving the vaccine can expect their appointment to be as fast and simple as getting an annual flu shot, according to Smith’s.

Smith’s expects to expand its vaccine available to the general public as government directives make the vaccine available to additional groups.

In a Thursday press conference, Utah Governor Spencer Cox announced Utah will expand its vaccine eligibility in the coming weeks.