Smith’s Food and Drug hiring workers to help with restocking

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Smith’s Food and Drug announced Monday that they are hiring more employees immediately to deal with the increased food demand in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
With the outbreak, Smith’s is needing more employees to help keep shelves stocked with food and essential items. New employees will also help deep clean the stores to mitigate the risk of the virus spreading.
“We recognize all of our associates are showing up for our customers and communities when they need us most, with open stores and open-hearted hospitality,” says Aubriana Martindale, Smith’s corporate affairs manager. “To help alleviate the increased workload, we are hiring immediately to make sure we have the food and supplies our customers need in a clean, orderly store environment.”
To apply for a position at Smith’s please visit www.smithsfoodanddrug.com or visit a local Smith’s grocery store.
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
What others are clicking on:
- Community Over Crisis: Family, friends surprise 11-year-old with drive-by birthday party
- The technology Utah is using to track the coronavirus
- AAA to issue $100 million in refunds to Utah customers
- Cleaning out COVID-19 at U of U Health
- Davis Hospital’s first COVID-19 patient makes full recovery