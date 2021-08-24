Small Utah county reports first COVID-19 related death

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A small Utah county, located in the west-northwest corner of the state, has recorded its first death related to COVID-19. This was one of just three Utah counties that have not seen a death related to the virus.

The TriCounty Health Department has reported the first COVID-19 death of a Daggett County resident, a man between the ages of 65 and 85-years-old. Health officials say he was hospitalized at the time of his death and preliminary data suggests he had not been vaccinated.

“Our hearts go out to the friends and families of all lives lost due to COVID-19,” Kirk Benge, the TriCounty Health Officer says. “We share in the family’s grief and are committed to doing everything we can to ensure that our community is informed on steps they can take to protect their health. We continue to encourage every eligible person in the community to get vaccinated, stay home when sick, and prevent spread in public places.”

This is the 44th COVID-19 death reported by the health department, which covers Uintah, Duchesne, and Daggett counties. As a whole, these counties have reported 5,472 COVID-19 cases, making up about 1% of Utah’s over 450,000 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just two other Utah counties have not yet reported a COVID-19 related death – Rich and Wayne counties. Over 2,580 Utahns have died due to COVID-19 related complications.