SLCPD asking criminals to do their part to stop coronavirus from spreading in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking all criminal activity to cease until further notice.

In a lighthearted post on social media, the department asked criminals to take a break in order to stop the spread of coronavirus in Utah.

Due to the confirmed case of #COVIDー19 from community spread, SLCPD is asking all criminal activities/nefarious behavior to cease until further notice. We appreciate your anticipated cooperation in halting crime & thank criminals in advance. #SocialDistancingNow #behaveyourself pic.twitter.com/JeQnQKdXAT — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) March 14, 2020

“We appreciate your anticipated cooperation in halting crime & thank criminals in advance,” the post stated.

Don’t worry criminals, the department says they’ll let you know when you can return to your normal criminal behavior.

In all seriousness, the mayor of Salt Lake City has taken several steps to ensure the safety of the city. She has declared a State of Emergency to ensure the city has access to state and federal funds and prohibited mass gatherings over 100 to encourage social distancing.

