SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson announced she has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Wilson confirmed the positive test by posting a photo on Twitter saying, ”Guess it’s my turn. Getting ready for work I had this unpleasant surprise. No symptoms.”

The post was followed by a picture showing Wilson holding up her positive COVID testing kit.

Earlier this month, Gov. Spencer Cox also tested positive for COVID-19.

“Like so many Utahns, I’ve been vaccinated and boosted, but COVID eventually touches us all. If you feel sick, please stay away from others,” said Cox at the time. “And if you haven’t yet, please get vaccinated.”

During the past two months, states and cities have been reopening while mask mandates and health procedures have been eliminated. Back in March, Cox announced Utah would move a “steady state” response to COVID-19.

Access to COVID-19 testing has minimized and vaccines will remain at the forefront as Utah heads back into a sense of normalcy.

Cox emphasized that this did not mark the end of the pandemic instead saying, “It’s the beginning of treating COVID like other seasonal viruses.”

Since the pandemic began, Utah has seen 4,777 COVID-19 deaths, 34,734 hospitalizations and 948,979 total cases.

To see the latest COVID-19 data in Utah, click here.