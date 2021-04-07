SLC Mayor Mendenhall extends mask mandate

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After Salt Lake County officials announced plans to not extend a mask mandate within its jurisdiction – and just days before the statewide mask mandate ends – Salt Lake City’s mayor is set to discuss mask-wearing.

On Wednesday, Salt Lake County Council Chair Steve Debry announced that, after receiving recommendations from Salt Lake County Health Director Gary Edwards, the council will not meet to discuss extending the mask mandate.

According to a letter from Edwards, which you can read here, current data suggests the county is making progress against the virus and the best way to continue the battle is to continue vaccinations, not require masks.

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson issued an executive order on Tuesday that will require masks be worn in county government buildings, similar to the executive order regarding state employees needing to wear masks in buildings. She has also recommended that all county residents continue to wear masks to continue to protect those most at risk for COVID-19 who have not had the opportunity to get vaccinated.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall will hold a Wednesday press conference at 11:15 a.m., which ABC4 will stream above.