SLC mayor allows businesses to utilize outdoor spaces to help with social distancing

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued an 11th emergency proclamation giving restaurants and retail entities the ability to operate outside on their own private property, or adjacent city-owned property as permitted by the city.

Related: Are Utahns taking the coronavirus seriously?

“We hope this change gives business owners the ability to increase their ability to serve their customers while still ensuring distancing guidelines are kept during these summer months,” Mayor Mendenhall said.

Under the proclamation, Mayor Mendenhall said businesses would be able to use private property, including adjacent off-street parking areas and private yards for business activities, and entities are able to apply for a permit that would allow outdoor dining and other business activities on the city-owned right of way with certain restrictions.

LATEST NEWS STORIES: