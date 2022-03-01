SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall has announced an end to the mask mandate in city buildings and vehicles on Tuesday.

The mayor says due to a decrease in case counts and also advice from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), and Salt Lake Health, she signed an executive order terminating the mandate.

This mask mandate was initially enacted in July 2021 to protect City employees and the public from contracting COVID-19.

On Feb. 25, due to decreasing cases of COVID-19 nationwide, the CDC issued guidance stating that individuals in “low” or “medium” risk communities are no longer advised to wear masks indoors.

On Feb. 28, the CDC declared Salt Lake County to be in medium COVID transmission level.