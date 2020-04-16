SLC Marathon: Runners can still participate on their own course

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Event organizers for the SLC Marathon, originally scheduled for this weekend, are asking for individual runners to please not run the course on their own.

Jennifer Nelson, marketing director for High Altitude Special Events, said even though the SLC Marathon was postponed until next year, they have had a few athletes post on social media and/or email that they still plan on running it on event day.

“We have strongly recommended that athletes not do this as it potentially could break the social distancing recommendations and would be on open urban streets (not closed and secured like they are on event day),” said Nelson. “We have given the registered athletes the option to do a virtual event, anywhere and anytime, before May 18 at no additional cost or they can defer their event to the 2021 date at no cost.”

Nelson said the virtual can be done anywhere, even on a treadmill, and those who want to run are just being asked to not run the original course.

Nicholas Rupp, Communications & PR Manager with the Salt Lake County Health Department said they encourage individual sports and recreation such as walking, hiking, and running, as long as individuals stay 6 feet away from people outside their household.

“To successfully social distance, residents may want to walk around their neighborhoods instead of a popular local park, for example, or visit popular recreational sites in their community during “off hours” instead of during very busy times,” said Rupp.

Salt Lake County is still under a “Stay Safe, Stay Home” mandate but outdoor physical activity is allowed as long as you continue to maintain social distancing.

