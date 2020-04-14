SLC fire collection bins for face mask donations

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City Fire stations are accepting mask donations outside their stations starting Tuesday.

The stations will have no-contact collection bins outside all of Salt Lake City’s 14 fire stations beginning Tuesday at 9 a.m. See location address below.

Fire Station #1 – 211 S. 500 E., 84111Fire Station #2 – 270 West 300 North, 84103

Fire Station #3 – 2425 South 900 East, 84103

Fire Station #4 – 830 East 11th Avenue, 84103

Fire Station #5 – 1023 East 900 South 84102

Fire Station #6 – 948 West 800 South, 84104

Fire Station #7 – 273 North 1000 West, 84116

Fire Station #8 – 15 West 1300 South, 84115

Fire Station #9 – 5822 West Amelia Earhart Drive (International Center), 84116

Fire Station #10 – 785 Arapeen Drive (2250 East), 84108

Fire Station #11 – 581 North 2360 West, 84116

Fire Station #12 – 1085 North 4030 West, 84116

Fire Station #13 – 2360 East Parley’s Way (2150 South), 84109

Fire Station #14 – 3800 W. California Ave., 84104

The CDC recommends people wear a cloth face covering while in public settings and recommends all PPE be reserved for medical personal.

See how to make your own cloth mask out of a hair scarf below:

