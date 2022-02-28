SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – With Salt Lake County now falling into the “medium” level category for COVID-19 transmission, new guidelines are being recommended for residents.

Salt Lake County Health Department (SLCoHD) Executive Director Dr. Angela C. Dunn says these recommendations will help prevent COVID transmission and decrease the chances of serious illness.

“Ensuring you and your loved ones are up to date on your COVID vaccination is still the single best way to prevent serious disease and death,” says Dunn. “And while high-filtration masks are no longer essential communitywide, they remain an important layer of protection for many people in our community.”

The updated guidelines include:

Being up to date on recommended COVID vaccinations, including boosters when eligible

Isolating at home and getting tested for COVID if you have symptoms

Wearing a high-filtration mask when indoors in public — if certain personal circumstances apply

Seeking early treatment if you test positive and are at high risk for serious illness

Maintaining an overall healthy lifestyle, including good nutrition and regular physical activity

Although face coverings are not mandated, Dunn says people should still decide based on whether they or someone close to them have an underlying risk of serious COVID-related illness.

“If you or someone who is regularly in your life—a family member, coworker or close friend—is at high risk for serious illness, you should still consider wearing a mask when indoors in public.”

For those experiencing symptoms or have a positive COVID test, Dunn says they should isolate at home for five days and wear a mask for an additional five days regardless of the community transmission level. Dunn emphasizes that COVID testing and treatment are important tools in the effort to control community spread.

“Please be aware and respectful of what the people around you are doing, and also consider the people in your life who may be at higher risk than you,” says Dunn. “If you enter a business and they require or recommend masks, please respect this and wear a mask; they may have a colleague at high risk who needs that additional protection. If a family member or friend you see regularly has an underlying health condition, wear a mask in crowded, indoor settings for their sake—or evaluate if you need to be in that setting at all.”

Officials say testing at the first sign of symptoms is also important so those who qualify for treatments such as monoclonal antibodies or antiviral medication, can begin treatment within the necessary timeframe.