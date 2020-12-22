Should you travel this holiday season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) — No, no you shouldn’t. That’s the warning from doctors, nurses, and health officials around the state and nation.

Thousands of passengers are putting themselves at a greater risk of getting COVID-19 by traveling.

“We are in the thick of it,” said Dr. Emily Spivak.

Dr. Spivak is an infectious disease physician at the University of Utah. She said it is not ideal and it is discouraged to travel.

Of course, there is risk everywhere from getting COVID-19, even at the Salt Lake City International Airport, but it is heightened the more places you travel.

“The risk is not zero, so it’s not safe,” said Spivak. “I would advise against it and really encourage people to stay home. Hunker down and stay home. I think there are several risks to those traveling here.”

Spivak explained it’s not about the act of traveling itself, but what people do once they arrive at their destination and during their stay that cause surges of COVID-19.

“What you are doing on the other end when you get there and you are there for seven days, that is a lot more cumulative risk depending on how you spend that time than the time at the airport and airplane,” said Spivak.

Salt Lake City International Airport saw roughly 25,000 passengers a day pre-pandemic in 2019, but during the pandemic that number dropped to around 10,000 in 2020. During the holiday season, like last Saturday, 16,000 passengers took flight.

“From our standpoint, we are doing everything we possibly can to make sure passengers feel safe while they are traveling through the airport,” said Salt Lake City International Airport Communications Director Nancy Volmer.

Volmer said it is her job to make sure everyone is following the rules and masking up from the curb to the gate.

Spivak said people need to work together this holiday season.

“People need to hold on,” said Spivak. “I am very optimistic that next holiday season, Thanksgiving and Christmas will look very different if we can all be really vigilant right now.”

Spivak told ABC 4 it is not too late to cancel plans for this holiday season.

The CDC said if you must travel you need to; check travel restrictions before you go, bring extra supplies, such as masks and hand sanitizer, know when to delay your travel. Do not travel if you or your travel companions are sick.

The safest thing to do this holiday season is to stay home and protect yourself and others.