Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

Utah (ABC4 News) – Utahns have been advised by medical and state officials to wear a face mask when out and about in efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Utah's public health officials are very concerned about the rise in COVID-19 cases this past week. When you're away from home, please avoid close contact with others, and wear a mask when other social distancing measures aren't feasible. pic.twitter.com/msZCjnZwCk — Utah Dept. of Health (@UtahDepOfHealth) June 5, 2020

Face coverings are encouraged to help prevent people who are asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 from spreading it to other people. According to a study done by the University of Cambridge, lockdowns alone will not stop a resurgence. New projections show how impactful the simple measure of wearing a mask can be.

Coronavirus is transmitted through airborne droplets. The droplets get exhaled by infectious people, particularly when talking, coughing, or sneezing—this is why medicinal officials advise people to wear masks.

Take our poll: Do you think mask wearing should be mandatory in Utah?

The study found that if people wear masks whenever in public, it is twice as effective than if masks are only worn after symptoms appear. In all scenarios modeled by the study, routine facemask use by 50% or more of the population reduced COVID-19 spread, flattening a future second surge.

Viral spread reduced further as more people adopted masks when in public. The study shows researchers found if 100% of people wore masks 100% of the time while in public, combined with lockdown periods, a possible dreaded second surge could be prevented.

***Source: EruekAlert

Wondering what Utah’s state epidemiologist concerns about a potential surge are, and how they are working to prevent it? You might also want to check out the latest on coronavirus numbers in Utah.