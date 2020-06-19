Should face masks be required in Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – State health officials continue to say masks are highly recommended, but they are not required. A number of states now require people to wear them.

The Center for Disease Control – along with Utah officials – continue to encourage the use of face coverings in public, especially when social distancing is not possible.

During Wednesday’s press conference, state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn said – at this time – the state does not have plans to require Utahns to wear a mask, but again, it’s highly recommended.

“Wearing a mask really shows that you care about your community and that you want to prevent COVID-19 from spreading – especially to those who are at high risk for disease,” Dunn said.

As of Wednesday, 32 states – including Utah – have some face covering guidelines, according to masksforall.co. Fourteen other states require people to wear a mask, and four do not have any known guidelines.

As of Thursday afternoon, California is now the 15th state to require a mask.

With more states requiring masks, ABC4 News went to Liberty Park to ask locals if they think masks should be required or not.

“I think it should be a mandatory thing because then it kinda cuts down on the spread of the possibility of getting COVID,” Russ Johnson said.

“People just do what they’re gonna do. They’re either gonna wear a mask or they’re not gonna wear a mask,” Monica Cook said. “For me, I don’t wear it because I’ve done the research on it and I know that it’s something I don’t need to be worried about or have to be wearing or running around with.”

“For the most part when I’m outdoors, I don’t wear a mask. I keep distance, but I absolutely think at stores or any other places, just absolutely require a mask. It’s just a no brainer. It’s not rocket surgery,” Marv Hamilton said. “Let’s just take care of each other.”

State officials say if anyone is in need of a mask, they will mail a free one, if it’s ordered online at coronavirus.utah.gov/mask.

