Shake Shack offering free fries to vaccinated New Yorkers

NEW YORK CITY (ABC4) – Residents in New York City will get a salty treat for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting Thursday, May 13, New Yorkers can get a free ShackBuger voucher, courtesy of Shake Shack, for getting vaccinated at one of the city’s mobile vaccine buses.

Through June 12, Shake Shack is also serving a free order of fries with any burger or chicken sandwich to vaccinated New Yorkers.

This isn’t the first deal for those that have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Budweiser is offering those that are 21-years-old or older a free beer once they’ve been vaccinated.

Krispy Kreme will give you a free doughnut every day for the rest of the year if you’ve gotten the vaccine.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced his state will hold five drawings for adults who have received the vaccine, and the winner of each drawing will receive $1 million. A separate drawing will be held for Ohioans ages 12 to 17 who have been vaccinated, and the winner will receive a full, four-year scholarship to a State of Ohio university, including tuition, room and board, and textbook costs.