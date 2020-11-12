Several schools in Jordan School District move to online learning amid COVID-19 surge

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Jordan School District Board held an emergency meeting on Wednesday evening after COVID-19 outbreaks have been cited at schools throughout the district.
The schools gathered to vote on whether they would make the switch to online learning, or continue to hold in-person classes.
ABC4 News reporter Nick McGurk was at the District meeting and tweeted out updates throughout the proceedings.
Here is how each of the 15 schools voted to proceed for the rest of school year:
Riverton High School will switch to virtual learning on November 16 for 2 weeks after 25 COVID-19 cases were reported at the school. Students will return to in-person learning on November 25
Elk Ridge Middle School will also be making the transition to online learning after 25% of their student body is under quarantine, with approximately a dozen staff members also under quarantine. The school has reported 22 cases of the virus at the school.
Mountain Creek Middle School will make the switch to virtual learning on Thursday, November 12 and will return to in-person classes on November 30.
Copper Mountain Middle School will close Thursday, November 12 after 310 people, nearly 1/3 of the school, has been out due to being under quarantine or testing positive for COVID-19. The school will begin a virtual learning period starting Monday, November 16, with in-person classes resuming on Monday, November 30.
Fort Herriman Middle School will also be switching to virtual learning immediately, with in-person classes resuming on Monday, November 30.
Hidden Valley Middle School also made the decision to go virtual, with students returning to in-person classes on November 30.
Oqqurih Hills Middle School is the only school present at the meeting that to voted to not switch to virtual learning. School board members cited an improvment in the COVID-19 case trend at the school.
South Jordan Middle School joins the other schools in the district making the switch to virtual learning, with in-person classes resuming on Monday, November, 30.
Sunset Ridge Middle School will switch to remote learning, resuming in-person classes on Monday, November 30.
West Hills Middle School will transition to virtual learning, resuming in-person classes on Monday, November 30.
West Jordan Middle School will switch to virtual learning, citing concerns that they are reporting about 400 student absences a day, in addition to difficulties teaching one class to students online. In-person classes will resume Monday, November 30.
Bingham High School will switch to virtual learning, with 27 active COVD-19 cases, 245 people quarantined and 25% of students reported as absent. Virtual learning will begin at the school on Tuesday, November 17 and will resume on Monday, November 30.
Herriman High School will switch to virtual learning, citing 32 active COVID-19 cases at the school. In-person classes will resume on Monday, November 30.
Mountain Ridge High School will also be moving online, returning to in-person classes Monday, November 30.
West Jordan High School also voted to transition to virtual learning. Students will attend in-person classes on Thursday, November 12, and will hold classes virtually after that. Students will return to in-person classes on Monday, November 30.
MORE NEWS:
- CMA Awards: List of 2020 winners
- PHOTOS: CMA Awards 2020
- Several schools in Jordan School District move to online learning amid COVID-19 surge
- COVID-19 currently 3rd leading cause of death in Utah
- How diversity and culture, Army opportunities helped first-generation Mexican American ‘live the American dream’