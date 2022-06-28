(ABC4) – Recently, U.S. regulators authorized the first COVID-19 shots for children six months and older.

Along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics, popular children’s program, Sesame Street is encouraging parents to consider vaccinating their children after the latest federal authorization.

The latest Sesame Street video features Elmo and his dad, Louie after receiving their COVID-19 vaccines.

Louie offers words of encouragement for Elmo’s bravery saying, “You were super duper today gettin’ your COVID vaccine, Elmo.”

Elmo responds saying, “Yeah, there was a little pinch, but it was okay.”

Louie continues speaking to the camera saying, “I had a lot of questions about Elmo getting the COVID vaccine. ‘Was it safe?’ ‘Was it the right decision?’ I talked to our pediatrician so I could make the right choice. I learned that Elmo getting vaccinated is the best way to keep himself, our friends, neighbors and everyone else healthy and enjoying the things they love.”

The program also Tweeted:

“It’s okay to have questions about COVID-19 vaccines for children! Elmo’s dad Louie talked to their pediatrician, and learned that Elmo getting vaccinated is the best way to keep him and his whole neighborhood safe and healthy! #CaringForEachOther.”

The Sesame Street cast has been advocating for vaccination against COVID-19 since the vaccine was first approved for adult use. Elmo and his dad Louie posted a video about getting vaccinated and being able to safely see loved ones again back in May.