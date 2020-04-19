Senior missionary dies due to complications from COVID-19

Courtesy: The Church Of Jesu Christ Of Latter- day Saints

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A senior missionary from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

Elder Allen Dee Pace, age 68, passed away Saturday, according to Chruch officials.

Elder Pace and his wife, Sister Nedra Pace, are from Willard, Utah and had been serving in the Michigan Detroit Mission since December 2019.

Elder Pace reportedly became ill in mid-March and, shortly thereafter, went into the care of his wife and daughter in a nearby state. Church Officials say he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early April.

Church officials say Elder and Sister Pace had not yet been formally released from missionary service prior to his death.

“We express our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Elder Pace as they mourn his passing, and we continue to pray for all who are impacted by this pandemic”, Church official said in a Statement.

LATEST NEWS STORIES: