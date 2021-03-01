Sen. Lee, Republican colleagues urge CDC to revise guidelines allowing schools to reopen

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC4) – One of Utah’s senators is calling on the CDC to help reopen schools.

On Friday, Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) led his colleagues in sending a letter to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky regarding “concerns about continued school closures and their harmful effects on children, parents, and the economy, as documented in recent research.”

A Monday release says the letter also calls on the CDC to revise its guidelines to help schools reopen.

“We write to express our concern for the well-being of American families with school-aged children. A fully remote or hybrid model of K-12 education is straining the mental health of parents, students, and teachers while simultaneously increasing developmental, learning, and economic losses,” the letter reads, in part.

Cosigners of the letter include Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), and Steve Daines (R-Mont.).

The letter continues:

“If the reopening of schools is not achieved, American families and students will only continue to suffer, as there will be even larger developmental, learning, and economic losses. 

We ask that the CDC revise these recommendations, and urge you and other acting administration officials to work in coordination with, not against, states and local education agencies so that schools can promptly reopen in accord with the scientific evidence that has signaled it is safe to do so when proper precautionary measures are put into place.”

You can read the full letter here:

Most schools in Utah are open, with some under or transitioning between hybrid methods as needed.

A new public health order allows Utah schools to implement a plan to test students who are attending one-time, school-sponsored extracurricular activities like a school dance or field trip.

