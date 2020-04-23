Select Utah Mazda dealers to offer complimentary vehicle services to healthcare workers

FILE – In this Wednesday, May 30, 2018 file photo, a healthcare worker from the World Health Organization prepares vaccines to give to front line aid workers, in Mbandaka, Congo. The vaccine alliance GAVI has announced on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 it would invest $178 million to create a global stockpile of about 500,000 Ebola vaccines, in a move health officials say could help prevent future outbreaks from spiraling out of control. GAVI is a public-private partnership that includes the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Bank, among others. (AP Photo/(AP Photo/Sam Mednick, file)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — On Thursday, five Utah Mazda dealers announced they will recognize healthcare workers through offering a free oil change and car wash, as well as $500 cash support on vehicle purchases.

“Mazda has launched a Healthcare Workers Bonus which offers a free service opportunity to

our healthcare team members,” said Rob Meyer, general manager for Mazda. “We’re honored

to be able to give something back; however small, to all our healthcare heroes.”

Those eligible for the offer must be active employees working in any of the following medical facilities: hospitals, urgent care, surgical centers, birth centers, doctor offices, medical centers and

clinics, health systems, mental health and addiction treatment providers, medical testing,

imaging and radiology, assisted living, long-term care, nursing home, hospice and home health

agencies, public health agencies, medical lab and research centers, medical equipment

providers, orthopedic and other rehabilitation centers, blood banks and telehealth providers.

Vehicles that can be used for the offer include most standard make/model passenger cars, crossover and SUVs.

Healthcare workers should schedule an appointment for these complimentary services at a Mazda dealership in Bountiful, Ogden, Sandy, Murray or Orem before May 4.

Visit Ddahlemazda.com, Southtownemazda.com, Bountifulmazda.com, Oremmazda.com and Youngmazdautah.com for more information.

