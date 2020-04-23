Select Utah Mazda dealers to offer complimentary vehicle services to healthcare workers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — On Thursday, five Utah Mazda dealers announced they will recognize healthcare workers through offering a free oil change and car wash, as well as $500 cash support on vehicle purchases.
“Mazda has launched a Healthcare Workers Bonus which offers a free service opportunity to
our healthcare team members,” said Rob Meyer, general manager for Mazda. “We’re honored
to be able to give something back; however small, to all our healthcare heroes.”
Those eligible for the offer must be active employees working in any of the following medical facilities: hospitals, urgent care, surgical centers, birth centers, doctor offices, medical centers and
clinics, health systems, mental health and addiction treatment providers, medical testing,
imaging and radiology, assisted living, long-term care, nursing home, hospice and home health
agencies, public health agencies, medical lab and research centers, medical equipment
providers, orthopedic and other rehabilitation centers, blood banks and telehealth providers.
Vehicles that can be used for the offer include most standard make/model passenger cars, crossover and SUVs.
Healthcare workers should schedule an appointment for these complimentary services at a Mazda dealership in Bountiful, Ogden, Sandy, Murray or Orem before May 4.
Visit Ddahlemazda.com, Southtownemazda.com, Bountifulmazda.com, Oremmazda.com and Youngmazdautah.com for more information.
