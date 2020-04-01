Southeast Utah Health Department issues amendments to their COVID-19 Public Health Order

SOUTHEAST UTAH (ABC4 News) — The Southeast Utah District Health Department issued an Amended Public Health Order on Tuesday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health department issued the original Public Health Order on March 17. Since then, Governor issued a Directive, known as “Stay Safe, Stay Home”, which included guidelines for Utahns to, among other things, stay at home as much possible, to work from home as much as possible, directing high-risk individuals to avoid attending any gatherings outside their household, and to avoid meetings of more than ten individuals.

In response to this directive, an increase in positive cases of COVID-19 in Utah, and a review of the order, the department updated it to:

• Close hair and beauty salons, parlors, nail salons, barber shops, body art

establishments, and massage and tanning facilities

• Add guidance for safety measures to be taken by construction crews and at construction sites.

• Clarify that residents may only camp in counties of their own residence.

• Clarify that overnight lodging facilities may allow overnight stays of one night for those with

emergency needs or fatigue.

• Expire at 11:59 p.m. on April 15th, 2020 unless renewed after further review.

This order applies to Carbon, Emery, and Grand counties.

Read the full Amended Public Health Order here.