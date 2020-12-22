Sec. Alex Azar, Dr. Anthony Fauci to publicly receive COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Senior U.S. health officials including Dr. Anthony Fauci and Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, are set to publicly receive the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.

Azar tweeted out the announcement saying he believes it is important to publicly get the vaccine to demonstrate that the vaccines are safe and effective.

President-elect Joe Biden received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television Monday as part of a growing effort to convince the American public the inoculations are safe.

Monday’s event came the same day that a second vaccine, produced by Moderna, started arriving in states, joining Pfizer’s in the nation’s arsenal against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has now killed more than 317,000 people in the United States and upended life around the globe.

“I don’t want to get ahead of the line, but I want to make sure we demonstrate to the American people that it is safe to take,” Biden has said of his decision.

Top government officials last week joined the first Americans to be inoculated against COVID-19 as part of the largest largest vaccination campaign in the nation’s history.

Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other lawmakers were given doses Friday. They chose to publicize their injections as part of a campaign to convince Americans that the vaccines are safe and effective amid skepticism, especially among Republicans.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband are expected to receive their first shots next week.

President Donald Trump has not said when he intends to get the shot. He tweeted earlier this month that he was “not scheduled” to take it, but said he looked “forward to doing so at the appropriate time.”

The White House has said he is still discussing timing with his doctors.

