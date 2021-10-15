Schools seeing the most COVID cases as Utah total surpasses 12K for 2021-22 year

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Over 12,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Utah schools so far this fall. Of those, over 10,400 are among students, the Utah Department of Health reports. Multiple schools have just ended Test to Stay events while others have cumulative cases for the school year nearing 100.

Two weeks ago, the state was reporting over 6,700 total cases of COVID-19 among students. At that time, just one Utah school was in the Test to Stay threshold. Additionally, the school with the highest total of COVID-19 cases on the school year was Mountain Crest High at 87.

Here’s a look at the latest data from UDOH, which health officials say may be delayed.

Test to Stay

This week, three have reached that benchmark, according to UDOH. Under Utah law, schools with 1,500 students or more are required to enact Test to Stay when they have 2% of their students test positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days. For those with fewer than 1,500 students, 30 students must test positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days.

When a school is in test to stay, if parents opt-out of having their child tested, those students will not be allowed to go to school for 10 days, just like students who do test positive.

As of October 14, UDOH is reporting three schools have reached the Test to Stay threshold: Buffalo Point Elementary in Davis County, Edgemont Elementary in Provo, and Foothill School in Box Elder County. Buffalo Point was in Test to Stay in early October. Edgemont Elementary held a Test to Stay event on October 8 and was placed into remote learning for three days – October 11-14 – before fall break due to a “high number of positive results identified.” The Provo School District says over 70 positive cases were detected among students and staff in a 14-day window. Foothill Elementary is currently reporting 17 total active cases – 13 in students, four among employees – and is now on fall break.

Active cases

Below are the schools in Utah with the highest 14-day percentage of students testing positive and the total enrollment, according to UDOH.

Edgemont Elementary: 7.5%, enrollment of 536 Buffalo Point Elementary: 6.3%, enrollment of 837 Foothill Elementary: 5.9%, enrollment of 563 Holt Elementary: 3.9%, enrollment of 361 The Center for Creativity, Innovation, and Discovery: 3.1%, enrollment of 456

Two weeks ago, Antelope Elementary and Mountain Crest High were among the top five, reporting 5.1% and 4.2% positivity rates over the last 14 days, respectively. The schools are now reporting fewer than five student cases in the last two weeks, according to UDOH.

Cumulative cases

Here are the five schools that have seen the most COVID-19 cases, according to UDOH.

Mountain Crest High: 96 cases Buffalo Point Elementary: 95 cases Syracuse High: 95 cases Edgemont Elementary: 81 cases Syracuse Junior High: 59 cases

Two weeks ago, Mountain Crest High also topped the list, reporting 87 total cases to close out September. This week, Syracuse Junior High replaced Syracuse Elementary on the list. Buffalo Point and Edgemont Elementary were also not among the top five two weeks ago.

Over 200 schools in Utah are reporting fewer than five cases of COVID-19 throughout the 2021-22 school year.

As of October 15, UDOH is reporting 66.4% of Utahns 12-years-old and older are fully vaccinated. Among Utahns between the ages of 12 and 18, just over 51% are fully vaccinated. The White House is now urging governors nationwide to prepare to vaccinate children ages 5 and up by early next month.