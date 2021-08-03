School district helps students get vaccinated before new semester starts

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – During a press conference Tuesday morning, Governor Spencer Cox asked parents to get vaccinated to help keep children safe as they return to school. Ogden School District is making efforts to help parents follow that guidance.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, parents and students will fill Ben Lomond High School, Ogden High School, Mound Fort Junior High School and Highland Junior High School to register for this year’s classes. However, while they are there, they can also get vaccinated.

“Basically, make this a one-stop shop for parents who are going to be registering their students and also having interest in getting their age-eligible students vaccinated against COVID-19,” explained Ogden School District Communications Director Jer Bates.

Bates said class starts on Aug. 20 for the district, which has close to 12,000 students. He explained that the district is using these registration events as a way to make the vaccine more accessible to all those students and their parents. “We have a lot of families who have difficulty with accessibility for all types of services,” he added.

Tuesday morning during a press conference, Governor Cox encouraged parents to get the vaccine with school starting soon. He said, “Now, the greatest way to protect kids is for adults to get vaccinated. Where we see a high rate of vaccination amongst adults, we see a very low rate of spread amongst young people.”

At the registration events for Ogden School District, all family members 12-years and older are invited to get the vaccine.

Bates told ABC4 that the as more people in the community get vaccinated, the smoother the school year may go. This is because, currently, students who come into contacted with someone with a positive case of COVID-19 have to quarantine.

However, if a student is vaccinated, some restrictions are lifted. Bates explained, “From our state guidelines, if a student is vaccinated against COVID-19 and are exposed to somebody who is COVID-19 positive, they will not be forced to quarantine. So, that means that student gets to stay in school and keep learning.”

Bates emphasized these clinics are for those who choose, and no one will be forced to get vaccinated saying: “We respect everybody’s choice whether it’s to get vaccinated or to not get vaccinated.” He then stated once again that these clinics are a way to make the vaccine accessible to everyone in the district who wants to get vaccinated.

All four schools will have registration/vaccine clinics on Wednesday. Families do not need to have a student in one of these schools to go to a vaccine clinic, they are just required to have a student attend one of the district’s schools.

Wednesday’s registration hours are as follows:

Ben Lomond High School – 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Ogden High School – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (August 5th as well)

Highland Jr. High School – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Mound Fort Jr. High School – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.