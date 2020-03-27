San Juan County reports first case of COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across Utah. Friday, the San Juan Public Health Department, the Utah Navajo Health System and Navajo Department of Health announced its first case of Coronavirus. The San Juan County resident with presumptive positive results for COVID-19 is said to be an adult male under the age of 65.

No other information about the individual will be disclosed at this time.

San Juan County is urging the community to practice social distancing using these measures:

Do not gather in groups of more than 10 people

If you are sick please stay home

Practice safe hand hygiene

Sneeze or cough into the inside of your elbow, disinfect frequently used items and surfaces often

Any non-essential travel is discouraged

As the county prepares for additional cases of COVID-19, the SJPH and UNHS will continuously monitor regular updates.

