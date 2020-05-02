Salt Lake Mayor says she’s heartbroken over state’s transition to orange phase of opening

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall reminded residents the COVID-19 pandemic is still a “very serious health crisis,” Friday evening.

On Friday, May 01, the state moved from the high risk to moderate risk phase of re-opening.

“There’s no public health benefit to Salt Lake City staying red when everyone around us is orange,” Mayor Mendenhall explained.

Under this move many businesses and services have been given the “okay” to open if they follow the state’s strict protocols in place. Read the required protocol for each in the Utah Leads Together 2.0 Plan below.

The mayor said that officials with the county health department explained to her that if surrounding cities are in the orange phase and Salt Lake City stays in the red, it’s likely the people in Salt Lake City will simply travel out of the city to have access to the services open anyway.

The mayor said she is worried about the people specifically in the city’s zip codes.

“It’s heartbreaking to me,” she said.

The mayor pleaded with the people of Salt Lake City to stay vigilant.

“I am worried about this transition,” the mayor said. “Salt Lake City has high incidences of cases…that means that right now we need to be as vigilant as ever in wearing our masks, in social distancing, in staying home as much as possible,” she said.

Looking for a mask? The state has a program called “A Mask For Every Utahn” click the link in the story to learn how to get yours.

What others are reading: