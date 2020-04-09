Salt Lake DA warns: Do not fall for stimulus check scams

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Beginning this week the IRS will begin making payments to Americans through direct deposit.

With the country shutting down due to the pandemic, many people are struggling to survive with no income and are eagerly waiting for help.

But Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill wants to remind people that as they wait for these checks, use common sense and don’t fall for scams.

“Please use common sense, be wary of sharing personal information, and if it doesn’t seem quite right it probably isn’t,” he said. “While we are concerned about our health and wellbeing, we have to also be vigilant about protecting our personal information.”

Here is a complete guide provided by the IRS about who is eligible for a stimulus check, how much it’s worth, and when you should receive it.

To report fraud please call the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office and ask to speak with the attorney of the day: (385) 468-7600 Or go to our website: https://slco.org/district-attorney/

