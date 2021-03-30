Salt Lake County senior centers set to reopen

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – During the COVID-19 pandemic, Salt Lake County senior centers were closed to prevent the spread of the virus and protect the vulnerable population.

Now, Salt Lake County officials say senior centers in the county will be reopening on April 19.

“We are excited to welcome our patrons back into our facilities with modified procedures designed to protect you and our staff,” County officials said.

Officials say all classes and programs in senior centers will require pre-registration.

Reservations will also be required for fitness rooms, billiards rooms, computer labs, & pickleball courts.

Patrons may call their center to secure reservations.

Lunch will be available at curbside pickup with reservations. Officials added that indoor dining will also be available with reservations.

Curbside pick-up will be available at most centers from 10:15 – 11:00 A.M.

Midvale, Millcreek, and Draper will have take-out available from 11:30 a.m. – 1 P.M.

Dine-in available at 11:30 A.M. (seating will be limited)

Two lunch session times may be offered based on center need

To make sure that senior centers are able to stay open, officials say all staff and patrons will be required to wear a face-covering while in the facility, except when actively eating or

drinking.

Those who forget their face coverings will be provided one, Salt Lake County officials tell ABC4.

To make sure patrons and staff are kept safe, enhanced cleaning measures will be put in place at all Salt Lake County Senior Centers.

“As we begin to reopen our senior centers, some changes will be happening at the FNC. Many of the amenities will remain on-site, including a lunch offering. In-person activities will be available at the Columbus Senior Center and online classes will continue via our new Virtual Senior Center,” County officials said in a letter to senior centers.

You may find your senior center for specific information.