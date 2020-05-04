Salt Lake County seeks volunteers, donations to feed those in need

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — According to the Salt Lake County Health Department, the community is seeking the public’s help to meet the growing needs of food pantries and soup kitchens in the area.

This week, SLCoHD joined with technology developers to launch FeedUT.org, a site where individuals can find food service organizations that are close to them. The site was originally intended to connect families in need with resources. Now, SLCoHD is encouraging residents to use the site to find organizations at which to donate or volunteer.

“We developed FeedUT.org to help families in our own neighborhoods access healthy, nutritious foods,” said Anni McKinnon, SLCoHD healthy living program manager. “But when the pandemic began directly affecting our community, we found we already had a resource available for people looking for an easy, efficient way to help.”

Foodservice organizations are working to providing safe opportunities for no-contact food donations. Those who are able can consider giving financial donations or planting more vegetables in their gardens to donate.

“We’re dedicated to continuing to be here for the most vulnerable in our community, so we’ll keep our doors open as long as possible. We are facing increased demands with decreased resources,” said Jessica Roadman of Crossroads Urban Center. “Your generosity allows us to continue being there for those in need.”

Visit https://feedut.org/ for local food service organizations in need.

Latest Posts: