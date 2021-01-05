Salt Lake County providing schools with PPE, additional funds

SALT LAKE (ABC4) – Salt Lake County is providing schools with PPE as students and staff head back to the classrooms.

Educators are among the first in Utah to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, thanks to former Governor Gary Herbert.

While those vaccines are expected to be available in January, officials say it is important to continue following recommended COVID-19 precautions even after vaccination.

To help ensure educators have the necessary supplies, Salt Lake County is providing a second round of PPE consisting of more than 92,000 N95 face masks to K-12 staff in private, public, and charter schools for the spring semester.

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson will join representatives from Granite School District at their warehouse to unload a truck full of PPE.

Salt Lake County continues to support schools through funding. In December, SLCo provided Granite School District with nearly $650,000 more in CARES dollars for a total of nearly $4.5 million.

In all, Salt Lake County has contributed $13.4 million to public and charter schools during the pandemic.

As coronavirus cases continue to rise through the state, schools throughout Utah’s 41 school districts continue to close and reopen due to the spread of the virus.

In the state’s COVID-19 School Manual, it says that when a school transitions to remote learning, the decision is made by school administrators in collaboration with the local school board and the local health department.

For a full list of Utah schools closed for COVID-19 outbreaks, updated on Jan. 5, click here.