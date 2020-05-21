SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County approved $750,000 worth of aid to go towards the Utah Food Bank as extra families and individuals are seeking help during the COVID-19 pandemic. The grants from the county will allow the Utah Food Bank to provide 1.1 million pounds of food to residents in Salt Lake County.

“As we’ve worked with residents and our community partners these past two months during the

pandemic, we saw this great need requiring our response,” said Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson.“No family should go hungry as we work together to remain safe during this public health crisis. To that end, we’re anxious to further our great partnership with Utah Food Bank.”

According to the Utah Food Bank, the pandemic has created challenges for residents. Some Utah Food Bank sites’ needs have increased two to three times across Utah. Meanwhile, individual and retail donations have decreased.

“We are so thankful for the strong leadership that Salt Lake County has shown during this crisis, and

thank Mayor Wilson, the County Council, and all of their staff for the work they are doing to manage thischallenge,” said Ginette Bott, President and CEO of Utah Food Bank.

As part of the grant from the county, gloves, masks and other personal protection equipment will be included for the health and safety of those working at the Utah Food Bank.

“This virus has touched us all in so many different ways and helping folks get through this trying time can only be done through collaboration and partnerships,” Bott said.

