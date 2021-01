A health worker carries doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a box at the Rene-Muret hospital in Servan near Paris, Sunday Dec. 27, 2020. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake County officials will outline the Health Department’s plans to vaccinate those who live and work within the county.

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson and Salt Lake County Health Department Executive Director Gary Edwards will participate in a Friday morning briefing at 10 a.m.

They’ll explain the county’s mass vaccination plans according to the State of Utah’s priority groups and guidelines.

The full briefing will be streamed above starting at 10 a.m.