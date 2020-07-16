Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson announces new COVID-19 jobs initiative

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – In response to the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson announced new initiative Thursday.

Wilson will said we all need to face this challenge with “urgency and vigilance.” She said this challenge give us all an opportunity to be part of the solution.

She urged everyone to wear a mask and said since the mandate they have seen incredible progress in Salt Lake County. She also mentioned that people can keep their personal interactions to a minimum. Limit it to the immediate family.

The mayor said they have seen success with the various interventions they have tried in Salt Lake County. She pointed out Salt Lake County has provided testing and interventions to communities that are seeing higher rates of the virus and implemented systems for the vulnerable populations.

Related Content Unemployment claims rise slightly from last week with only two weeks left on the $600 stimulus payment Video

In order to keep fighting, the Wilson announced a new hiring initiative to take place in three ways.

The new initiatives are:

To create more than 125 new short term positions to assist in contact tracing

Expand Economic recovery operations

Calling for Diverse community language help

This will be the largest hiring group of COVID-19 related workers employed in the state of Utah. The additional recruiting for the jobs will also help relieve medical workers who do some of the jobs now on overtime. The initial call is positions for short term employment until December 30th.

Wilson said they have made hard choices and will continue to make hard choices. She urged everyone to come together to help minimize the impact of this horrible challenge.

She said she will continue to “fight for the health of our residents and the strength of our economy.”

Learn more about the jobs here