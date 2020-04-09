Salt Lake County extends county’s stay at home order through May 1

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Salt Lake County leaders and health officials have decided to extend the county’s stay at home order through May 1st.

Mayor Jenny Wilson said the county is still in phase 2 of their Stay Safe, Stay Home order.

“I think everyone realizes that this pandemic is creating a new way of doing things in the future,” Mayor Wilson said as she discussed the stages the county will follow to re-open.

The initial order was set to expire on April 13 but has been extended until May 1. No changes to the order have been made.

“We monitor case counts and review modeling multiple times each day,” said Gary Edwards, executive director of Salt Lake County Health Department. “If everyone in the community continues to do their part. The more we do, the earlier we will be able to move to re-opening.”

The order states the following:

Directs all individuals to stay at home except to engage in essential activities, which includes going to work under the conditions outlined in the order.

Matches earlier county and state public health orders regarding food service operations.

Closes certain businesses that act as gathering places or involve close contact between people.

Closes children’s playgrounds and prohibits team sports, including pickup games, though outdoor sport courts and fields will remain open for individual and for individuals that reside in the same household. Residents are asked to responsibly enjoy recreational amenities by always maintaining 6 feet from people outside of their household.

Requires businesses to actively enforce social distancing practices and exclude ill employees from working; social distancing should include at least 6-feet between all people in the establishment, and workers symptomatic with respiratory illness or fever must not be present under any circumstances.

Defines essential businesses that should do their best to comply with social distancing recommendations but, due to the nature of their operations, may be unable to fully comply and are therefore exempt from order enforcement. Essential businesses must still exclude ill employees from working.

Violations of this order are a Class B misdemeanor on the first offense and a Class A misdemeanor for subsequent violations. Officers will use good judgement and discretion when enforcing the order and will be mindful of people that may not yet be aware of rules especially as it relates to the number of people at gatherings and types of businesses that are required to close.

As of April 08, there were a total of 832 COVID-19 cases in Salt Lake County.

