Salt Lake County leaders issue ‘Stay Safe, Stay Home’ public health order Sunday

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) Mayor Jenny Wilson and Salt Lake County Health Department issued a public health order called “Salt Lake County: Stay Safe, Stay Home” on Sunday.

The mandatory order is effective at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, March 30 and emphasizes the importance of staying safe at home, closes some businesses and requires other businesses to be more stringent in social distancing recommendations.

On Friday Governor Herbert introduced his next plan to “slow the spread” by announcing the “Stay Safe, Stay Home” directive.

After the governor’s directive was issued, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued her fifth emergency proclamation to implement the state’s “Stay at Home” directive “giving it the force of local law.” After the Salt Lake County order was given, however, Mayor Mendenhall said she would repeal that proclamation.

“It is heartening to work with leaders like [Mayor Jenny Wilson] who understand that in this challenge we are stronger and more effective when we stand together & have consistent interpretation and enforcement countywide,” the mayor tweeted Sunday.

Violation of the Salt Lake County order is punishable as a Class B misdemeanor on first offense, Class A on subsequent offenses. The mayor is asking prosecutors to use when making charges, “the purpose of this order is to protect the individuals’ health, not to hold them criminally liable,” the order states.

As of Sunday, March 29th there were 324 cases of coronavirus in Salt Lake County, three of which were visitors.

Other coronavirus related stories: