Salt Lake County Health Department urges parents to keep sick kids home

A student wearing a mask has his temperature checked by a teacher before entering a school for summer classes in Texas. Stories circulating online incorrectly assert that infrared thermometers, which are held near the forehead to scan body temperature without direct contact, point an infrared light directly at the brain’s pineal gland, exposing it to harmful radiation. Infrared thermometers don’t emit radiation into the brain; they sense heat emitted by the body. They pose no risk to the pineal gland, which is located deep within the brain, according to Dr. Haris Sair, director of neuroradiology at Johns Hopkins University. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake County Health Department, SLCoHD, reminds parents to keep their kids home from school if they are feeling sick or if they have been exposed to COVID-19.

After ten days of in-person schooling in three of the county’s five school districts (and 15 days of in-person learning in Murray), the health department has identified 150 COVID-19 cases and 34 outbreaks associated with K-12 schools. More than 1,700 people have been exposed to COVID-19 at school due to the 150 cases. The 1,700 people that have been exposed are now quarantining and watching if any COVID symptoms arise. An outbreak is defined as two or more cases in a single location within 14 days.

“Unfortunately, we have had several children with fever, cough, or other COVID symptoms attend school and expose their classmates and school personnel to illness,” said Dr. Dagmar Vitek, SLCoHD medical director. “Anyone with COVID symptoms needs to isolate at home for 10 days from when symptoms began or 24 hours after their fever ends, whichever is longer.”

“We will not be successful in controlling the spread of COVID if community members do not follow public health’s recommendations,” continued Dr. Vitek. “If we, as a community, want to continue in-person schooling, it is essential that people who are ill or have been exposed stay home until they complete their isolation or quarantine.”

Utah’s COVID-19 School Manual recommends that a classroom move to all-virtual instruction if there are three cases in that classroom within 14 days; the manual recommends an entire school move to all-virtual instruction if there are 15 cases (or 10% of the student body—whichever is smaller) within 14 days. The 34 outbreaks in Salt Lake County schools have resulted in the county health department recommending that one school and one classroom move to all-virtual instruction.

To stay up to date on COVID-19 data within Salt Lake County schools, you can check out SaltLakeHealth.org where a slide will be included with data on school-associated cases.

Health officials encourage anyone experiencing any of the COVID-19 symptoms to get tested. People should remain quarantined until their test results come back.

Failure to follow isolation or quarantine instructions to protect public health may result in an involuntary Order of Restriction and associated legal proceedings. If SLCoHD issues an involuntary Order of Restriction, failing to abide by that Order may result in a misdemeanor charge. In the case of a minor not following an Order, depending on the circumstances, the minor’s legal parent or guardian may be held legally responsible. To date, SLCoHD has not issued any Orders of Restriction related to schools.