Salt Lake County extends mask mandate through end of 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson is extending a mask mandate to fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Wilson’s Office said the mandate will be extended through the end of the year.

“The threat of COVID still remains, and we cannot become complacent or ease up now,” Wilson said in a statement Wednesday.

Read the full statement from the mayor’s office:

“We know that face coverings work to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and we know that Salt Lake County’s face covering requirement has resulted in more people wearing face coverings when they are out in public. We’ve seen proof of this in Salt Lake County case counts dropping more quickly and steadily than the rest of the state, and in comparing face-covering usage in Salt Lake County with face-covering usage in surrounding counties. In short, the steps we have taken in Salt Lake County are working as we’d hoped.”

But the threat of COVID still remains, and we cannot become complacent or ease up now, just as we’re beginning to make lasting progress. That’s why the Salt Lake County Health Department and Mayor Jenny Wilson extended the current public health order today through the end of the year. If we reach a point when the data and our public health experts tell us face coverings are no longer necessary, the order will be rescinded early. Until we have a treatment proven effective or a vaccine widely available, it’s important for us all to continue taking the precautions we can, including washing hands regularly, staying isolated at home when we’re ill, social distancing, and wearing face coverings.