Salt Lake County employees can earn up to $500 for getting COVID-19 vaccine

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson announced a new Salt Lake County employee vaccine incentive program to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Employees are eligible to receive up to $500 in vaccination payments. If employees provide proof that they’ve received the full series of COVID-19 vaccinations on or before Dec. 3, they will receive $300. For every employee who can verify that every member of their household, 12 and older has received the full vaccination, they will earn an additional $100.

To get the full $500, employees must also verify that they’ve been vaccinated against the flu.

“Having a vaccinated workforce is in the best interest of the County, our employees, and the community we serve,” said Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson. “As Covid lingers, I encourage other employers to take appropriate measures to vaccinate their workers. Every vaccine given moves us one step closer to putting Covid behind us.”

The plan encourages the County’s entire workforce, which is made up of 7,000 employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu.