Salt Lake County distributes CARES Act funding to Nourish to Flourish Initiative

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson announced Wednesday that $450,000 in CARES Act funding will be distributed to the Nourish to Flourish Initiative.

The Nourish to Flourish Initiative is a collaborative effort by the Lightspark Foundation, local restaurants, and service providers to address food insecurity in the community resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding will help expand the initiative’s impact enabling nine area restaurants to provide up to 5,000 meals per week to families in need.

“This is a win-win for our community,” said Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson. “The Nourish to Flourish initiative not only helps support our local restaurants and keeps them running during this critical time, but it provides thousands of people in our community with healthy and nutritious meals.”

Nourish to Flourish was created in early 2020 to bring area restaurants and organizations that serve under-resourced populations to provide meals to children and families in need. Through the initiative, local restaurants receive funding to prepare hundreds of meals each day that are then given to families in need through various community organizations including Catholic Community Services and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Salt Lake.