Governor orders Salt Lake County to repeal bans gatherings of more than 10 people

Update: According to a tweet posted by Gov. Hebert the Salt Lake County Health Department did not consult the Utah Department of Health before issuing their public health orders. The Utah Department of Health has directed the order to be repealed immediately, Gov. Herbert says.

The State of Utah was not consulted on the new orders issued by the Salt Lake and Utah County Departments of Health. The Utah Department of Health has directed these orders be repealed immediately. — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) March 20, 2020

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake County Health Department issued a Public Health Order for Salt Lake County Thursday banning gatherings of more than 10 people.

On Thursday, the Salt Lake County Health Department updated its orders prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people with the exception of grocery stores.

On March 16, The Utah Department of Health issued a Public Health Order effective March 18 through April 1 prohibiting food service dining and bars across Utah.

Take-out, drive-thru, pick-up, and delivery, including by third-party services are still permitted. Mobile food trucks and carts are also permitted.

These non-dine-in food services are allowed only with the social distancing and sanitizing requirements outlined in the order.

According to the Salt Lake County Health Department website “All businesses and workplaces are required to implement social distancing measures and exclude symptomatic workers from physical attendance in the workplace. Social distancing should include at least 6 feet between customers in the establishment.”

Third-party food delivery services like Uber Eats, Door Dash, etc. are still permitted but must observe “no contact delivery” to eliminate person-to-person contact, Salt Lake County officials say.

