Salt Lake County Animal services held first ever Pet Crew Pantry pick-up

Coronavirus Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Salt Lake County Animal shelter pet pantry

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) -Salt Lake County Animal Services held its first ever Pet Crew Pet Pantry pick-up event on Saturday. To obey social distancing mandates it happened on the east-side drive thru at 511 W 3900 S.

Courtesy: SLCO Animal Sheter

Related: Pet pantry for Utah and Weber Co. residents

The pet food pick-up served as a way for pet owners struggling to purchase pet food for their furry family during this difficult time caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. Pet owners were greeted by staff of the animal shelter as well as Salt Lake County Mayor, Jenny Wilson.

Related: USU students provide food to aid area pantries

The Animal Shelter is grateful for donations from the Dogs Meow, George Q. Morris Foundation, Hills Pet Food, Humane Society of the United States, Petfinder Foundation, Save Our Local Pets, Walmart Giving, and other generous individuals in our community.

Have questions about coronavirus?

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story