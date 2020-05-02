Salt Lake County Animal services held first ever Pet Crew Pantry pick-up

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) -Salt Lake County Animal Services held its first ever Pet Crew Pet Pantry pick-up event on Saturday. To obey social distancing mandates it happened on the east-side drive thru at 511 W 3900 S.
The pet food pick-up served as a way for pet owners struggling to purchase pet food for their furry family during this difficult time caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. Pet owners were greeted by staff of the animal shelter as well as Salt Lake County Mayor, Jenny Wilson.
The Animal Shelter is grateful for donations from the Dogs Meow, George Q. Morris Foundation, Hills Pet Food, Humane Society of the United States, Petfinder Foundation, Save Our Local Pets, Walmart Giving, and other generous individuals in our community.
